Left Menu

Arjunn Dutta's 'Abyakto' set for streaming debut on Eros Now

I am grateful to Eros Now for giving us a perfect platform to showcase our film, the filmmaker said in a statement.Produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani, Abyakto also features Anubhav Kanjilal, Anirban Ghosh and Lily Chakravarty.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:28 IST
Arjunn Dutta's 'Abyakto' set for streaming debut on Eros Now

Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta's Bengali movie ''Abyakto'' will premiere on streaming service Eros Now on June 29.

Starring Arpita Chatterjee and Adil Hussain, ''Abyakto'' presents a touching tale of a mother and son, their strained relationship and how an unexpected turn of event changes things forever.

The drama film, which is Dutta's maiden feature directorial effort, was screened at the festivals like Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and in the Indian Panorama section of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2018. It was theatrically released in January 2020.

Dutta said ''Abyakto'' is a film that raises pertinent issues that are never spoken about in the society.

''Our entire team has made an honest film with a lot of passion, and I am sure it is going to touch hearts. I am grateful to Eros Now for giving us a perfect platform to showcase our film,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani, ''Abyakto'' also features Anubhav Kanjilal, Anirban Ghosh and Lily Chakravarty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022