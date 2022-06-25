SRK feels he's 'too old' for 'romantic films', reveals current favourite song during #AskSRK session

Left Menu

As actor Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood on Saturday; he marked the occasion with yet another #AskSRK session on social media.

As actor Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood on Saturday; he marked the occasion with yet another #AskSRK session on social media. During the Instagram live interactive session, when a fan questioned the superstar, "Do you miss roles like Rahul?" Khan replied he does not do so.

"No, I don't miss any roles" and "I feel, I am too old to do romantic films now. It is awkward at times," he said. Shah Rukh then recalled the incident when he felt awkward doing a romantic scene with a younger actor.

"I remember many years ago I was working in a film and the lady opposite me was way younger than me and it was awkward to do a romantic scene. I was a little shy, but then you are an actor," he said. While interacting with fans, the 'Raees' actor also revealed that 'Tenu Pata Laguga' is currently his favourite song. He was referring to the popular Punjabi song 'Excuses' by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill.

Explaining the reason for his choice, Shah Rukh said, "Whatever little Punjabi I know from Delhi, we say a lot of 'tenu laguga' and 'pata laguga', so I really like that song. I think it's a very cool song and I like the word 'Pata laguga''". Meanwhile, earlier today, the 56-year-old actor unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film 'Pathaan', which left his fans excited. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

