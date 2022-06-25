With Salman Khan, there are only happy, brotherly experiences, says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday spoke about his experience of working with Salman Khan and the bond they share. The 'My Name is Khan' actor spoke about Salman during a rare #AskSRK interactive session which was hosted on Instagram by him to celebrate 30 years of his Bollywood journey.

Among the fans, who were present during this live session, was one who asked the superstar about his work experience with Salman. "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him," he said. Shah Rukh continued, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me."

He also touched upon his and Salman's forthcoming much-awaited projects. "Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him." The news regarding Shah Rukh and Salman's cameo in each other's films had been confirmed last year by the latter during his birthday bash. "We will both be seen in 'Tiger 3' as well as in 'Pathan'. Tiger will release by December next year. 'Pathan' may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge," Salman said, at the time.

During today's live #AskSRK session, the 56-year-old actor had shared that the team of 'Pathaan' might release the trailer in November or December. Earlier today Shah Rukh had unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film 'Pathaan', which left his fans excited. Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' among others. (ANI)

