Judges of Shark Tank India show reunite; see photos

Although the show 'Shark Tank India' wrapped up months ago, the mass hysteria that the show created refuses to die down!

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 23:55 IST
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
Although the show 'Shark Tank India' wrapped up months ago, the mass excitement that the show created refuses to die down! Recently, one of the most popular judges, or as they say 'Sharks' on the show, Aman Gupta celebrated his daughter's birthday in Delhi. And looks like, the occasion was the perfect occasion for his reunion with other sharks!

Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh who shared the screen with Aman attended his daughter's birthday party and their pictures have now gone viral on social media. Namita Thapar shared a slew of photos from the party and captioned it "Shark reunion (Aman's daughter Miraya's birthday party!)". Sharing some more pictures, she wrote, "Friends like family!"

Many fans missed Ashneer Grover's presence at the birthday party. Although the BharatPe co-founder left a sweet comment wishing Aman's daughter on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy B'day - we missed this one!" Based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA, 'Shark Tank India' launched its first season in December last year. The first season was a huge success and the show has been renewed for season two.

The first season was judged by Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and MamaEarth Co-founder Ghazal Alagh. The show was hosted by Ranvijay Singha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

