Higehiro Season 2 recent status: Fans want Yoshida & Sayu’s love story to begin

The anime adaption of Shimesaba-written light novel series "Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway" in' (in short: Higehiro) has gathered several viewers worldwide. The second season of the anime series is yet to be confirmed but fans are looking for it ever since its first season streamed between April and June 2021.

The first season of Higehiro ended with the release of its fifth volume. Higehiro centers around an IT company employee called Yoshida and a high school student named SayuOgiwara, who has run away. He loves AiriGotou, his senior at his workplace. But it is one-sided love. One day he confesses his love to AiriGotou at a dinner party, but he got rejected.

To relieve his sorrow, he goes out drinking with his friend, Hashimoto. While coming back home in a drunk state, he finds a girl sitting near the doorstep of his apartment beside the telephone pole.

The girl does not have any place to go and convince Yoshida if he could provide shelter to her. The next morning, Yoshida asks Sayu how she ended up at his apartment: she reveals that she had run away from her family and home in Hokkaido and has been surviving on her own by prostituting herself to random strangers and having one-night stands with them to earn money to support herself.

Knowing her backstory, Yoshida feels pity for her and is unable to kick her out of his house. Yoshida and Sayu continue to live together for a few days while covering up their feelings for each other.

Yoshida decides to come along with Sayu and her brother Issa to visit their home. Sayu's mother was waiting for her when she came home, and they sit down for a discussion. Yoshida convinces Sayu's mother to somehow make up with her daughter. With that, Sayu's long journey away from home comes to an end. It's time finally to say goodbye to Yoshida.

Though there are no such cliffhangers left for Higehiro Season 2, it seems renewal is unlikely. Still, many fans expect Yoshida and Sayu's new love story to begin in the next installment.

During the time of writing Project No. 9, publisher Kadokawa or any other member of the production committee has not mentioned anything about another season. Meanwhile, the writer Tweeted "I will be writing about those 'various things' as a spin-off work, so please wait for further news! I'm really glad to be able to put a period in the story of Mishima and Gotou!"

Therefore, if Higehiro Season 2 does not take place, fans can expect to get an OVA episode or an anime movie, if only for the sake of conclusion.

