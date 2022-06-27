Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth heads to Scotland for 'Royal Week'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance on Monday since nationwide celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee three weeks ago, travelling to Scotland for the annual "Royal Week" of events.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance on Monday since nationwide celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee three weeks ago, travelling to Scotland for the annual "Royal Week" of events. The 96-year-old monarch, holding a walking stick, smiled happily as she took part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh, in which she is offered the keys to the city.

While Elizabeth continues to perform official engagements, often remotely, she now infrequently carries out duties in public because of what Buckingham Palace says are "episodic mobility issues". However, she is also due to attend an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the palace on Tuesday, although some engagements during the week will be covered by other members of the royal family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

