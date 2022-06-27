WATCH: Farah Khan shakes a leg with Anil Kapoor on 'Gandi Baat'

Left Menu

Farah Khan is undoubtedly the most fun person to be around in the Industry and her Instagram is proof of that. Anil Kapoor on the other hand is a powerhouse of energy who never fails to amaze the audience with his sharp looks and wit.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:44 IST
Farah Khan is undoubtedly the most fun person to be around in the Industry and her Instagram is proof of that. Anil Kapoor on the other hand is a powerhouse of energy who never fails to amaze the audience with his sharp looks and wit. Imagine the two of them together! Sounds like the perfect recipe for a good laugh session. This is exactly what looked like in the latest Instagram video that Farah posted. In the video, Farah is seen dancing with Anil Kapoor to the song 'Gandi Baat'.

Going by the looks of the video, both were seen twinning in black outfits as they shook a leg to the popular song. Farah captioned the video, "It's always a party when u meet the youngest person in the industry @anilskapoor Papaji I love uu #backstage #policefunction #umang." On Sunday, she posted a photo on Instagram where Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sitting on Farah Khan's lap at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Sharing a photo of Abhishek sitting on her lap, followed by an image of her swollen leg, Farah wrote: "Love is shown in the most unique way by Abhishek Bachchan... but it has its repercussions Karan's party... Love you too, junior... wait till I sit on your lap".

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film is faring well at the box office and is having a steady run in the theatres. Directed by Raaj Mehta, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

