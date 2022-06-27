Amul gives shout-out to 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', cast of film reacts

Left Menu

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been having a steady run at the box office. The film collected a total of Rs 36 crores in its first weekend. Not only the audience but critics have also appreciated the family drama.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has been having a steady run at the box office. The film collected a total of Rs 36 crores in its first weekend. Not only the audience but critics have also appreciated the family drama. Now, the popular dairy brand Amul has shared a new post dedicated to the film's success. Amul posted an animated version of the cast and has "Roz Jugg kar khao" written on it. The dairy brand captioned it, "Amul Topical: Bollywood's new popular family entertainer!"

Soon, Kiara re-shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote "Khao Piyo aur #JugJuggJeeyo #TheTasteOfIndia. Utterly butterly yours in cinemas now" Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the post. He captioned it, "When #JugJuggJeeyo is #TheTasteOfIndia."

Producer of the film Karan Johar, on the other hand, wrote "Film ka final validation! Utterly Butterly delicious AMUL!" Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. (ANI)

