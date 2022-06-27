Arjun feeds fries to Malaika as couple enjoys yummy brunch in Paris

As Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on Sunday, Malaika Arora has given a sneak peek into how they celebrated. The couple, who is currently in Paris, had a quiet, romantic brunch, that included lots of fries, burgers and breadsticks! Twinning in white, the couple oozed love as they posed for a selfie together.

In one of the videos posted by Malaika, Arjun is seen feeding her fries, making their fans go 'aww'! Malaika captioned the post as: "Sunday hai aur birthday bhi hai... brunch tho Banta hai #photodump#whiteseries"

Arjun re-shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote "When she takes the nicest pictures" accompanied by a series of emoticons. The 48-year-old actress has been treating her fans with a lot of pictures from the French capital. Earlier in the day, she posted a vibrant selfie from inside a car wearing neon-coloured clothes. She wrote, "#neonlove" on it.

She also shared a couple of other pictures that included a dreamy snapshot of the Eifel Tower. On Arjun's birthday, Malaika penned a heartfelt note for him. Sharing a picture and video on Instagram, Malaika wished her beau in the cutest way.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The makers of the film unveiled the first-look posters of all the actors earlier today. In the posters, every actor can be seen in a dark and intense look, showing up their villainous avatars and holding up a yellow smiley mask, which was a part of the earlier part 'Ek Villain' as well. Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the super hit thriller film 'Ek Villain' which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)