Boruto Episode 256: Choco & Inojin plan to cook some ramen

The conflict between Funato and Kirigakure ends. Now fans are waiting for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 256, titled "The Ultimate Recipe".

In Boruto Episode 256, Choco and Inojin will accidentally meet a former Nukenin who is also a shopkeeper at a ramen restaurant named Kumano Shingo.

The official trailer for Boruto Episode 256 is out. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 256 is scheduled for release on July 3, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

According to Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 256 spoilers, the first review of ramen by Choco and Inojin reads, "It doesn't taste bad, but something is missing." To make the ramen even tastier, Shingo asks the two of them for more suggestions on how to improve it. Choco and Inojin will decide to help Shingo to make some ramen.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259: Taiju & Takemichi team up for a thrilling fight ahead

Boruto Episode 255 recap

Having returned to the Leaf Village, Naruto congratulates Team Sarada for their efforts in the Mist. Shikamaru explains that Araumi and Jibiki have been imprisoned, while Ikada's fate is still unclear. Kawaki criticizes Boruto's simplicity and his views on the war, before storming off. Running into Team Denki, he realizes they are just as childish as Boruto.

Naruto relates to Boruto's struggles with wars and suggests he will patch up with Kawaki. Buntan and Kyoho bid farewell to Kagura and Hebiichigo at their graves, having regained their freedom. Buntan decides to return to the Mist Village while Kyoho stays behind in Kagura's village.

Chojuro decides that Ikada, having played a vital role in stopping the war, is to be punished with continuous surveillance done by Kajiki. Sarada and Boruto approach Kawaki to talk things out, but the two end up sparring, as Mitsuki and Naruto also show up to watch. Seeing everybody tired, Naruto offers to treat them all to ramen.

The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Boruto: Naruto anime and other Japanese anime series!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1054 theories explained! Know in detail