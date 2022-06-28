Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date & what to expect!

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is scheduled to return in 2023. The final episode, "The Dawn of Humanity," ends with one of the biggest cliffhangers, how the conflict between the Island of Paradis and Marley ends.

Unfortunately, fans are not satisfied with the end of the Attack on Titan final season Part 2, as they think the anime series is unnecessarily overextending and it has been already stretched out to two parts over three years.

The series producer, Tetsuya Kinoshita already informed the reason behind extending of the series. Before the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 told that he initially was not very confident that they would not be able to adapt the entire manga to an anime series.

Tetsuya Kinoshita stated: "I partly said we'd make it all into an anime to motivate myself," Kinoshita said, adding, "But at the time, I didn't know for how long the manga would continue, and I wasn't sure if it was realistic to pursue animating the whole series. Now, we've come to a point where it's nearly complete, so I am going to do my best to the very end."

The manga, Attack on Titan consists of 139 chapters, and part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter. Therefore, nine manga chapters are left to adapt, which means Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 could last around 10 episodes. Hopefully, the conclusion of the anime series will arrive with a prominent ending.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will not only show the conclusion of the conflict between the Island of Paradis and Marley, but it will also feature how Eren and his allies take on Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

We could also see more of Floch – who looks like he could well have survived the attempted assassination by Gabi at the end of Part 2 – and Zeke, who is currently stuck in the Coordinate.

At the end of 'Attack on Titan', the Global Alliance makes a useless attempt with their navy to stop Eren and the Rumbling from reaching Marley. They are easily destroyed by the Titans, and Eren declares his intention to destroy the world, as he and the Colossal Titans set foot on the mainland.

The fourth and final season of the Attack on Titan anime series subtitled Attack on Titan: The Final Season is produced by MAPPA. Jun Shishido is the chief director while director Yuichiro Hayashi replaced Tetsurō Araki and Masashi Koizuka.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 aired from December 2020 until March 2021, with the second part then following from January 2022 until April – so we could expect, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 to follow a similar pattern and air towards the beginning of 2023.

The returning voice cast members of Attack on Titans include: Eren Jaeger (Yûki Kaji), Gabi Braun (Ayane Sakura), Falco Grice (Natsu kiHanae), Armin Arlelt (Marina Inoue), Mikasa Ackermann (Yui Ishikawa), Reiner Braun (Yoshimasa Hosoya), Jean Kirshtein (Kishô Taniyama), Connie Springer (Hiro Shimono), Hange Zoë (Romi Park), Zeke Jaeger (Takehito Koyasu), Floch Forster(Kenshô Ono), Theo Magath (Jirô Saitô), Nile Dawk (Anri Katsu), Keith Shadis (Tsugo Mogami), Pieck Finger (Manami), Porco Galliard (Toshiki Masuda)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 256: Choco & Inojin plan to cook some ramen