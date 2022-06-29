Dakota Johnson opens up about working on sets of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson opened up about the time she was shooting for the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' from the 'Fifty Shades' franchise, opposite Jamie Dornan. Talking about the author of 'Fifty Shades', Erika Mitchell James, in an interview with the Vanity Fair magazine, Dakota revealed that during the shoot of the film, James, who was also the film's producer, exerted a complete 'creative control', which suppressed any new ideas, reported Deadline. According to Dakota, with James, 'it was always a battle' on the set.

"She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always," revealed the 'How to be Single' actor. Dakota explained that sometimes the shooting procedure became so hectic that she had to rewrite the scenes for the film herself, reported Deadline. She called the experience a 'mayhem'.

"We'd do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make. The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like mayhem all the time," confessed the actor. On being asked whether Dakota regretted the experience of being a part of the 'Fifty Shades' franchise, she did not agree, reported Deadline.

"I don't think it's a matter of regret. If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it. It would've been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it," said the 32-year-old. The triology of Fifty Shades, namely - 'Fifty Shades of Grey', 'Fifty Shades of Darker', and 'Fifty Shades of Freed' have become a cult classic for many. Since the release of the first film, both Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have received critical acclaim for their performances.

Meanwhile, talking about Dakota, she will next be seen in the movie 'Madame Web' the latest venture set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters opposite Emma Roberts and Sydney Sweeney. (ANI)

