Kangana Ranaut reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, via social media shared her reaction to Uddhav Thackeray's recent resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:47 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, via social media shared her reaction to Uddhav Thackeray's recent resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister. The 'Queen' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a minute-long video along with the caption, "When evil takes over, destruction is imminent. After that, there is creation. The lotus of life blooms."

In the video, she discussed the re-birth of democracy and stated that the current time is the most pivotal in the history of Indian democracy since 1975. Kangana further referred to her two-year-old statement regarding Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. In Hindi, the actor said, "In 2020, I had said that democracy is a belief system. And those who destroy this belief system because of greed for power are doomed. Their arrogance will be demolished. This shows a person's character."

"Hanuman ji is considered the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. And when Shiv Sena itself bans Hanuman Chalisa, even Shiva himself can't save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," she added. Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Uddhav Thackeray to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made.

Thackeray had made the announcement about his resignation minutes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed floor test in the Maharashtra assembly on Thursday. "I am resigning as the Chief Minister," he announced. He also announced his resignation as MLC. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Tejas', where she portrays the role of an Indian Airforce Officer. The film will release later this year. She will also be seen in 'Emergency', which is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

