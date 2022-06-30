Mandira Bedi pens down emotional post on late husband Raj's first birth anniversary
Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his first birth anniversary, by penning an emotional post on social media.
Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his first birth anniversary, by penning an emotional post on social media. "Miss you Raji" captioned Mandira on her Instagram. The post had a handwritten note with the words, "365 days without you' written on it. She even drew a small broken heart in the note as well.
Apart from the post, the TV presenter shared a story on the social media platform which had a photo frame of Raj along with some flowers on a bowl and a lighted candle. Soon after Mandira shared the post, her comment section got flooded with prayers from friends and fans alike.
"My love to you" wrote actor Rhea Chakraborty. "More strength and love to you" commented Tahira Kashyap, Ayushman Khurrana's wife.
"Love and strength" wrote Neha Dhupia. Mandira and her late husband Raj, tied the knot in 1999 and were married for 23 years. The couple welcomed their son Vie in 2011 and later in 2020, adopted their 4-year-old girl Tara.
In an earlier interview with a news channel, Mandira admitted that her driving force to 'carry on' was her 'children'. "My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. I need to be a good parent for them," confessed the actor.
Raj, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. He was 49 when he breathed his last. (ANI)
