Left Menu

Mandira Bedi pens down emotional post on late husband Raj's first birth anniversary

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his first birth anniversary, by penning an emotional post on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:09 IST
Mandira Bedi pens down emotional post on late husband Raj's first birth anniversary
Mandira Bedi with her late husband (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on his first birth anniversary, by penning an emotional post on social media. "Miss you Raji" captioned Mandira on her Instagram. The post had a handwritten note with the words, "365 days without you' written on it. She even drew a small broken heart in the note as well.

Apart from the post, the TV presenter shared a story on the social media platform which had a photo frame of Raj along with some flowers on a bowl and a lighted candle. Soon after Mandira shared the post, her comment section got flooded with prayers from friends and fans alike.

"My love to you" wrote actor Rhea Chakraborty. "More strength and love to you" commented Tahira Kashyap, Ayushman Khurrana's wife.

"Love and strength" wrote Neha Dhupia. Mandira and her late husband Raj, tied the knot in 1999 and were married for 23 years. The couple welcomed their son Vie in 2011 and later in 2020, adopted their 4-year-old girl Tara.

In an earlier interview with a news channel, Mandira admitted that her driving force to 'carry on' was her 'children'. "My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. I need to be a good parent for them," confessed the actor.

Raj, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. He was 49 when he breathed his last. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022