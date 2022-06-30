Left Menu

Disha Patani opens up about playing negative character in 'Ek Villain Returns'

After 'Malang', actor Disha Patani will be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' and that too in a grey-shaded role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:41 IST
Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After 'Malang', actor Disha Patani will be seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' and that too in a grey-shaded role. Sharing her experience of playing the negative character in the film, Disha said, "I just followed my director's advice, I also remember watching a lot of these negative movies and there was a point I was like sir I can't watch it anymore because it's making me into a different human but I just followed what he told me, Mohit sir really knows what he wants and he just makes everybody's life easier."

"I got really lucky to work with Mohit sir in Malang. He inspired me to go all out. I love the genre and I would love to even more. This is my second film with him. I hope he is not bored of me because I would love to work with him again and again," she added. Helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from Disha, the new version also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. In the film, Disha will be seen flaunting her chemistry with John.

Talking about the same, John shared, "I think with Disha, it was a fantastic experience to work with. It's only rare when you get on screen, and you feel that the chemistry is working, I felt the same with Disha." 'Ek Villain Returns' will hit the theatres on July 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

