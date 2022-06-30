'Romy and Michele' sequel 'closer than ever,' confirms Mira Sorvino

Romy and Michele are getting closer to their long-awaited reunion. Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have confirmed in separate interviews that a sequel to their cult 1997 comedy is in the early stages of development. As per Variety, the development is so early that the original screenwriter Robin Schiff has not yet finalized the idea for the sequel. Sorvino appeared on 'Today', teasing, "We're getting closer. Something might be in the works."

"There's nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen," said Sorvino, on the follow-up to 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.' A few hours later, Kudrow was interviewed on SiriusXM where she confirmed screenwriter Schiff is "thinking about it and coming up with something. Isn't that thrilling?"

According to Variety, Schiff created the characters of Romy and Michele for her 1988 stage play 'Ladies' Room,' which starred Kudrow. The actor was joined by Oscar winner Sorvino in the 1997 film, which was a moderate box office hit, but emerged as a cult classic over the years. Sorvino and Kudrow reignited interest in a 'Romy and Michele' sequel after they reunited at the SAG Awards in February to present an award. The duo wore pink and blue suits that matched the metallic minidresses they donned in the movie. "Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" Kudrow asked Sorvino, evoking a line of dialogue from the movie. To which, Sorvino replied, "I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles."

Sorvino and Kudrow were there to present the award for Outstanding Cast in a Comedy Series. 'Romy and Michele' casts the two actors as unsuccessful 28-year-olds who dream up fake careers to impress their former classmates at their 10-year reunion. (ANI)

