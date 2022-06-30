Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor shares her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

Ahead of the release of her film 'Shamshera', Vaani Kapoor opened up about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in the project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:07 IST
Vaani Kapoor shares her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera
Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of her film 'Shamshera', Vaani Kapoor opened up about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor in the project. "I'm also teaming up with one of the best actors of our generation, Ranbir Kapoor in the film. This is the first time that we have been paired together on screen and I'm keeping my fingers crossed that people love our chemistry in the film. Our characters have an amazing graph and I hope people love and root for it," she shared.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera', which is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, stars Ranbir in the title role of a slave, who turned into a leader to save his tribe. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, who tortures people. Vaani also shared her experience working with Sanjay.

"I got an opportunity to work with Sanjay Dutt and I have been a big fan of his over the years. I loved him in Agneepath. You have to wait and watch out for him in Shamshera because he is again going to give us a villain for the ages in Hindi cinema. He is just menacing and cunning and pure evil," she said. She added, "Shamshera is a film I will always cherish. It has given me memories that will last a lifetime as an actor. The entire crew has worked incredibly hard to bring this film to life and I hope that people love the effort that everyone has put in."

'Shamshera' is all set to hit the theatres on July 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

