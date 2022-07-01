Diageo Reserve to Host the World Class Cocktail Festival in Mumbai: Consumers to Experience a Whole New World of Cocktail Culture

- Audiences are in for a World Class experience with an immersive Cocktail Festival in Mumbai - Link to the campaign film: https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWiTzstAKr/ MUMBAI, India, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocktail culture is constantly changing on the backfoot of an evolved Indian aesthete. The desire for explorations in all things food & beverage has seen consumers gravitate towards cocktails and experimenting like never before. Recognizing that consumers today are well-travelled, constantly evolving and on the search for the new, Diageo Reserve announces the First World Class Cocktail Festival to bring alive an immersive, unmatched cocktail experiences for consumers to discover #AGlassOfWorldClass.

The festival is all set to deliver an array of unique cocktail experiences, including bar takeovers by the highly acclaimed Little Red Door, Paris and Tesuro, Goa. It will provide attendees with a peek into some of the best bar talent emerging from India, creating a new benchmark for mixology being set by Diageo Reserve World Class. Consumers can step into different experience zones to witness a untread path into the future of cocktails and innovation, through immersive botanical experiences such as 'Garden in My Glass,' among many others.

The World Class Cocktail Festival also pays homage to iconic classic cocktails embedded in cocktail culture across generations. Commenting on the promise of World Class in its new fervor this year, Shweta Jain – Chief Business Development Officer Luxury, Reserve, Craft Diageo India, said, ''India's drinking culture is radically evolving with a desire for mindful luxury. Indian consumers are now on the constant lookout for experiences that are modern and globally inspired. Consumers are at the forefront of this dynamic new ecosystem, driving new cocktail trends which is the result of exploration and experimentation of the classic serves. The World Class Cocktail Festival 2022, part of the global iconic Diageo World Class Competition, is curated to get the larger consumers to taste the future of cocktails backed by new set of flavors and discover #AGlassOfWorldClass. This is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate the Indian Bar Community that is constantly winning accolade on a global stage.'' The World Class Festival aims to take the idea of cocktail experiences to a new realm bringing the consumers at the center of innovation and immersion. It will also play a role in making today's generation conscious about what, where, and how they drink, aiming to inspire them to elevate their own drinking experiences and acquaint themselves with what goes into #AGlassofWorldClass.

Audiences can experience #AGlassOfWorldClass at The World Class Cocktail Festival on July 2nd and 3rd, 2022 at Famous Studios, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

With experiential zones curated to appeal to different consumer palates, the festival is set to deliver a bespoke experience to the Indian audiences. Tickets available at https://insider.in/world-class-cocktail-festival-july2-3-2022/event Celebrating Life, Every Day, everywhere | Drink Responsibly About WORLD CLASS WORLD CLASS is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining. WORLD CLASS has supported, trained and inspired over 300,000 bartenders across the globe over the past ten years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. WORLD CLASS is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight. About Diageo Reserve Created in 2004, Diageo's Reserve division focuses on the global luxury opportunity, bringing together brands built on strong heritage, craftsmanship and authenticity. This luxury portfolio consists of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Ciroc, Don Julio, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ketel One vodka, Zacapa, Bulleit and a fine collection of Single Malts. The Reserve portfolio accounts for 16% of Diageo's total sales and has grown by 7% this financial year. About Diageo Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and Ciroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKIQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

