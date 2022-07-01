Popular YouTuber Technoblade dies from cancer

Popular minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away at the age of 23 after battling cancer for nearly a year. In a video posted for his 11 million YouTube subscribers on Thursday, Technoblade's parents announced his passing with a touching tribute, People reported.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead," Technoblade's father said, reading his son's note as footage of Technoblade playing Minecraft played. He went on to reveal in his note that his real name is Alex, despite telling fans in 2016 that his name was Dave.

In the note, the YouTuber wrote, "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life." Alex's family has also issued a statement to his online supporters and fans. The statement, which appears at the end of the video, read, "We, the family of Technoblade, wanted you all to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues. From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience."

"Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between his confidence and self-deprecating wit," the statement continued. The script for his final video was written by Technoblade from bed, shortly before he died. Technoblade revealed his cancer diagnosis with fans in a video posted to his channel in August 2021. (ANI)

