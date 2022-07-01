Milind Soman will set your screen on fire with his comeback in music video after 25 years!

For every 90's kid, Milind Soman has been their idea of a 'macho man'! Milind, who is currently 56 years old, charmed everyone when he appeared in Alisha Chinai's song 'Made In India'. Girls went gaga over him and openly declared him as their crush! Now, 25 years later, Milind is back in a music video, and going by the looks of it, he still knows his moves and shakes. He still oozes enough charm to make women go pink in the cheeks and weak in the knees!

The 56-year-old has made his comeback in a party track titled 'Shringaar'. The song has been recorded by Akasa Sing and Aastha Gill. Written by Vayu, the dance song also features Raftaar. Milind shared a glimpse of the song on his Instagram, check it out:

While Milind doesn't look a day older than how he looked when he appeared in the 1995 music video, fans are thanking the makers for making them relive the 90s nostalgia! A fan took to the comment section and wrote, "Fire is again back with milind...."

Another fan wrote, "Bagging most handsome hunk of industry...." Milind Soman is known to inspire many through his workout videos and photos on Instagram. And now with the launch of the music video, fans are happy to see their favourite indie music model back on screen! (ANI)

