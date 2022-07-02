Left Menu

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Prabhu to appear on 'Koffee with Karan' S7

Film stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Devarkonda and Samantha Prabhu among others, will be appearing as guests on the upcoming season of popular chat show Koffee With Karan.The Karan Johar-hosted celebrity talk show features Indian film personalities in intimate and fun conversations with the director.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:04 IST
The Karan Johar-hosted celebrity talk show features Indian film personalities in intimate and fun conversations with the director. The makers on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the seventh season of the show, which will also have actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani appear as guests.

Johar said he is happy to be back with ''Koffee With Karan'' for an all-new season. ''I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull,'' the 50-year-old filmmaker said in a statement. ''Koffee with Karan'' first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. The latest season will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''. The film starring Ranveer and Alia is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

