Is Lindsay Lohan secretly married to fiance Bader Shammas?

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan has sparked marriage rumours after she posted a recent picture with her fiance Bader Shammas on social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:16 IST
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan has sparked marriage rumours after she posted a recent picture with her fiance Bader Shammas on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Mean Girls' actor called herself the 'luckiest woman in the world' and called Shammas her 'husband', reported People magazine.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," captioned Lohan on Instagram with a string of emojis. Previously in November, last year Lohan had announced her engagement to her financier, Shammas. The actor shared a slew of pictures with her fiance and flaunted her engagement ring as well, reported People magazine.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," captioned Lohan back then. Talking about what kind of wedding Lohan desires, the actor in the TV reality show 'Extra', revealed to host Rachel Lindsay that she wanted a 'low-key- wedding, reported People magazine. However, she added that she had started 'looking at destinations' and talking about the 'dress'.

"I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that. I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...," confessed the 'Freaky Friday' actor. Reportedly, both Lohan and her speculated husband Shammas had been dating for over two years before they got engaged in November.

Meanwhile, talking on the film front, Lohan will be back in action for her next cinematic venture for a Netflix holiday rom-com titled 'Falling for Christmas', slated for release this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

