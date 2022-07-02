Will The Incredibles 3 ever happen? Know in detail

The diehard animated film lovers still recall the stunning characters that created magic in Disney's The Incredibles movies. However, after waiting for years, fans of The Incredibles franchise are losing hope of a third movie. Some fans are still hopeful, as the last two movies' director Brad Bird told earlier that Incredibles 3 would come to fruition sometime in the future.

Considering that there was a 14-year gap between the last two movies, we cannot deny the possibility of The Incredibles 3, even though that might happen in the distant future (or maybe not too distant).

Speaking to EW in 2018, Brad Bird stated, "You know, you never say never, because there might be an opportunity to use it. Maybe the idea shows up in a different film. There was an idea I had for an animated version of The Spirit that I ended up using in The Iron Giant. You never know how these things are going to get repurposed. There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]… whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else."

Weighing in on the matter, producer John Walker said, "I wouldn't ever rule it out. "And if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one."

Moreover, Samuel L. Jackson (who voiced Lucius Best) and Sophia Bush (Karen Voyd) already expressed their interest in reprising their roles in Incredibles 3.

At a press meet for an Incredibles 2 in 2018, this is what Bird told Screen Rant:

"The thing is, many sequels are cash grabs. There's a saying in the business that I can't stand, where they go, [does a funny voice] 'You don't make another one, you're leaving money on the table!' Money on the table isn't what makes me get up in the morning. Making something people are gonna enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So, if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It's simply we had a story that we wanted to tell."

According to Disney Fanon, Incredibles 3, the American computer-animated superhero film will be Pixar's 29th animated feature and is scheduled to be theatrically released in June 2024. As there is no official announcement on the release date or the making of the film, we are not very sure about the authenticity of this news, but we are still writing it based on media reports.

However, we could guess that The Incredibles 3 is still on the cards. The creators have not canceled the movie yet. The creators are silent on the third movie, but if they start working on it this year, we should not expect the film to hit the theatres before 2025. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

