Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is nearing its release: Find out what to expect from storyline

The popular Japanese manga series Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 is gearing up for release in October 2022. Fans outside Japan can see the anime series simultaneously on Crunchyroll. The streamer acquired the international broadcasting right of the anime series, as announced last month.

Meanwhile, viewers are clamoring for a Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 trailer and pining for plotlines. Studio Bone recently aired an official trailer featuring all the key characters in the series, there is no glimpse of the plotline.

Most of the main cast members are reprising their roles including Setsuo Ito (as Shigeo Kageyama/Mob), Takahiro Sakurai (Arataka Reigen), MiyuIrino (Ritsu Kageyama), Takanori Hoshino (Serizawa), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Teruki Hanazawa), Uki Satake (Tsubomi), Akio Ohtsuka (Dimple), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Tenga Onigawara), Atsumi Tanezaki (Tome Kurata), Ayumi Fujimura (Ichi Mezato), and Toshihiko Seki ( Musashi Goda).

The original manga has a total of 16 volumes that consist of 101 chapters. Seasons 1 and 2 adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be covered in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Therefore the third season would likely be the end of the anime series.

Season 2 shows the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew from the broccoli seed that Mob kept in his pocket, the same event that ended the "World Domination Arc" and Volume 12.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle.

In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and is considered feeble by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. To retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely "The Divine Tree Arc", "The Telepathy Mini-Arc" and "The ???% Arc," plus the conclusion chapter. Season 3 will likely follow Mob, who fought to save humanity using his supernatural power.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3: Current status & what to expect