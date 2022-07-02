Left Menu

Team 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' wraps up Dehradun schedule

The team of 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' has completed the film's first schedule in Dehradun.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:55 IST
Team 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' wraps up Dehradun schedule
Cast of Ishq Vishq Rebound (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The team of 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' has completed the film's first schedule in Dehradun. Sharing the update, the film's lead actor, Jibraan Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grewal from th sets.

"There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family. It's a wrap," he captioned the post. The film went on floors over a month ago this year in Dehradun.

Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project, while it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships in the millennials and Gen-Z generation. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

For the unversed, Jibraan has played the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Pashmina is Hrithik Roshan's cousin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022