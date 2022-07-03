Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen now ready to cooperate with Netflix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is now ready to work with the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' after previously shunning it for the way the protagonists were portrayed. The Red Bull driver did not cooperate with producers for the fourth season of the behind-the-scenes show which premiered this year.

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences," six years after the pair married. The 66-year-old model sought unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing.

