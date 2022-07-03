Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences," six years after the pair married.
Motor racing-Verstappen now ready to cooperate with Netflix
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is now ready to work with the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' after previously shunning it for the way the protagonists were portrayed. The Red Bull driver did not cooperate with producers for the fourth season of the behind-the-scenes show which premiered this year.
Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support
Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences," six years after the pair married. The 66-year-old model sought unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing.
