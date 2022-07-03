Left Menu

Taylor Swift's property trespasser pressed with stalking charges

A 35-year-old New York man has been charged with trespassing and stalking charges after authorities stated he entered two New York City residences linked to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:23 IST
Taylor Swift's property trespasser pressed with stalking charges
Taylor Swift (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A 35-year-old New York man has been charged with trespassing and stalking charges after authorities stated he entered two New York City residences linked to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suspect, who was arrested on Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city's Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26, police said.

Investigators have stated that he walked "through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave. According to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, the same person later entered another residential building linked to Swift on June 12. It was located on the same street, and the suspect "made threats through the intercom toward a 32-year-old female."

Prior to this, Swift has had issues with alleged stalkers. The police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap in 2018. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
4
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022