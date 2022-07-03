'Ishq Vishk Rebound' team wraps up first schedule

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:34 IST
Actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewa have wrapped the first schedule of their upcoming film ''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' in Dehradun.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy ''Ishq Vishk'', which marked the actor's big screen debut. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' went on floors over a month ago in Dehradun.

Saraf, who shot to fame with the 2020 Netflix series ''Mismatched'', took to Instagram and posted a picture with a clapboard. ''Thank you Uttarakhand. You've been life-changing. It's a schedule wrap! #IshqVishkRebound,'' the 25-year-old actor wrote.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

The Instagram page of Tips also posted a picture with the actors.

''It's a wrap! Four people, one city and a thousand splendid moments! The team of #IshqVishkRebound wraps their Dehradun schedule with some laughter, smiles and happiness because #Its Time To MoveOn,'' the caption read. ''Ishq Vishk'' was directed by Ken Ghosh and also starred Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

