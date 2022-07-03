'Ishq Vishk Rebound' team wraps up first schedule

Actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewa have wrapped the first schedule of their upcoming film ''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' in Dehradun.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy ''Ishq Vishk'', which marked the actor's big screen debut. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ''Ishq Vishk Rebound'' went on floors over a month ago in Dehradun.

Saraf, who shot to fame with the 2020 Netflix series ''Mismatched'', took to Instagram and posted a picture with a clapboard. ''Thank you Uttarakhand. You've been life-changing. It's a schedule wrap! #IshqVishkRebound,'' the 25-year-old actor wrote.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

The Instagram page of Tips also posted a picture with the actors.

''It's a wrap! Four people, one city and a thousand splendid moments! The team of #IshqVishkRebound wraps their Dehradun schedule with some laughter, smiles and happiness because #Its Time To MoveOn,'' the caption read. ''Ishq Vishk'' was directed by Ken Ghosh and also starred Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

