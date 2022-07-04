Rutherford Falls Season 3: ‘We have so many more stories to tell,’ says creator Sierra

Rutherford Falls is a great and enjoyable sitcom that has audience throughout the world. After the streaming of the second season on June 16 this year, fans are buzzing for more seasons. The Season 2 finale left a lot of unanswered questions about the love triangle, which means fans can expect a Rutherford Falls Season 3.

Rutherford Falls Season 2 ends with Reagan's new love life with Nelson, the newly-hired museum curator. The pair finally admits to each other over the phone that they are in love.

Meanwhile, Reagan's ex love Josh, who is profiled as the new mayor, reappears. It seems he is interested in Reagan again. Besides, Nathan is always interested in Deirdre, the previous mayor of Rutherford Falls. Deirdre is now pregnant with Nathan's baby but their relationship has a bit of hiccup. Rutherford Falls Season 2 ends with Nathan sleeping with Peggy, his midwife. However, Deirdre wants to patch up with Nathan and gets ready to let him into her life.

With all those storylines and cliffhangers, the big question fans are asking is: 'Will there be Rutherford Falls Season 3?'

Peacock is yet to confirm anything on Rutherford Falls Season 3, as it's even not a month since the second season has dropped. Therefore, before coming to a decision, the makers will definitely wait for a long time to gather all of the relevant viewership data from across the world.

Meanwhile, the series creator, Sierra Teller Ornelas – spoke to Metro.co.uk about the possibility of Rutherford Falls Season 3.

"Oh my god, I would love it. We premiere season two [on] June 16 in the States and depending on viewership and a bunch of algorithm math I don't understand, [that] will point us to our future," said Sierra.

"But it's been such an honor to make these 18 episodes. I hope we get to make 10 more seasons. I feel like we have so many more stories to tell with these characters and it's like we're just getting started."

Currently, there is no confirmation on Rutherford Falls Season 3. If it happens we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

