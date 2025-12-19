Ather Energy Expands Horizon: Launches Auto Insurance Services
Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler maker, ventures into auto insurance distribution with its new subsidiary. Ather aims to integrate its insurance services within its EV ecosystem, enhancing user experience and creating a steady revenue stream. The initiative will focus on partnering with multiple insurers to offer tailored insurance products.
- Country:
- India
Ather Energy, the electric two-wheeler specialist, has expanded their operations by launching a new auto insurance distribution arm. This subsidiary is set to function as a Corporate Agent, collaborating with various insurers to provide vehicle insurance to Ather's customers across India.
This strategic move aligns with Ather's goal of creating an interconnected ecosystem around its EV offerings, which include the 450X performance e-scooter and family models like Rizta. The extension into insurance is intended to simplify the ownership experience, with plans to innovate and craft insurance products that specifically cater to EV usage.
Ather emphasizes that this development is tactical, aiming to streamline insurance services, improve customer experience, and generate consistent revenue growth by leveraging its current user base with minimal investment required.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AfDB–EBRD Study Maps Tunisia’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, Calls for Key Reforms
Mizuho Securities' Strategic Stake Acquisition in Avendus Capital: Bridging India-Japan Investment Ecosystem
Nepal Expands Drone Use as World Bank Program Accelerates a Safer, Skilled Ecosystem
UAE-Based Feeder Fund Infuses Rs 1,000 Crore into Kerala's Startup Ecosystem