Babylon Berlin Season 4 is gearing up for release! Everything we know so far

Babylon Berlin fans have been waiting for the fourth season of the German period drama for long. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. Babylon Berlin Season 4 wrapped up its filming in early September 2021, and the producers has already teased the first look images. Hopefully, the post-production work is complete, too.

Currently, there is no official announcement on the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4, but while sharing the first-look images on Instagram, the makers have already announced that Babylon Berlin Season 4 will be out in the current year.

The caption reads: "It won't be long now... The 4th season of Babylon Berlin finished shooting and will be shown in Germany and around the world starting next year…"

The post shows actress Liv Lisa Fries (plays Charlotte Ritter) is seen standing with her detective camera hanging on her waist, while some people with Nazi militant uniforms are standing behind her.

Since the production was wrapped up in September 2021, and the post-production work presumably took another five or six months, we earlier assumes that the series would air in early 2022. But now that the early 2022 window has passed, we are almost certain that Babylon Berlin Season 4 will be released in mid or late 2022.

As for the plotline of the fourth season of the German series, there could be some changes. Obviously, Season 4 will solve the cliffhangers left in the third season.

Babylon Berlin follows Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, a police clerk by day and a flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector. Season 4 is set in the winter of 1930-1931.

The co-directors of the former seasons, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten, have already shared their plans to bring changes to the plot.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course, we are faster, and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said HenkHandloegten, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," said the creator.

Babylon Berlin Season 3 ended with the stock market crash of 1929, the catastrophe that would trigger the end of the democratic Weimar Republic. Season four takes place in 1930 and 1931.

"It's the German capital captured between the Weimar Republic and the surge of Nazi Germany," said X-Filme's producers Stefan Arndt, Uwe Schott and Michael Polle. "This time, slowly but steadily, Germany slides into an abyss as the winter of 1930-31 begins."

The series is returning for season four with the supporting actors Benno Fürmann, Lars Eidinger, Hannah Herzsprung, Christian Friedel, Udo Samel, Godehard Giese, Fritzi Haberlandt and Karl Markovics.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is produced by X-Filme in co-production with ARD Degeto, Sky, WDR and Beta Film. It will premiere on Sky Germany in 2022. Outside Germany, viewers can watch Babylon Berlin Season 4 on Netflix.

