Left Menu

'Aarya' season three in development

Actor Sushmita Sen-led crime drama series Aarya is set to return for third season, creator Ram Madhvani announced on Monday.The International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza. Madhvani shared the announcement on his Instagram page.Aarya season 3 in development.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:03 IST
'Aarya' season three in development
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sushmita Sen-led crime drama series ''Aarya'' is set to return for third season, creator Ram Madhvani announced on Monday.

The International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series ''Penoza''. Madhvani shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

''Aarya season 3 in development. Creator @madhvaniram , @sushmitasen47 , @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement,'' the post read.

The first season of the series revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej’s possible involvement in an illegal drug racket.

The second season followed Aarya's journey, combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

''Aarya'' was nominated in the best drama category at the 2021 International Emmy Awards, where it was bested by Israeli thriller series ''Tehran''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022