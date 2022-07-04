Heartstopper Seasons 2 might start filming in September 2022 in London

While Hulu's 'Love, Victor' fans are upset that there will be no fourth season, you may see another LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper on Netflix that has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

Heartstopper is the British teen coming-of-age series that adapted the Alice Oseman novel of the same name as Oseman. The teen drama Heartstopper has won millions of hearts, thanks to its charismatic storyline that depicts a love story between schoolboys Nick and Charlie.

Heartstopper was released on 22 April 2022, and it gained instant popularity and was acknowledged as one of the top 10 English series on Netflix in just two days. Netflix took only a few weeks to renew the series with two more seasons.

The good news is that the filming for Heartstopper Seasons 2 might commence in September 2022. According to Whats-on Netflix, The production listing, available on ProductionWeekly issue #1305 noted that the filming is scheduled to start at some point in September 2022. The shooting will be held in London and Twickenham film studios.

As for guessing the Heartstopper Seasons 2 release date, it looks like it might not arrive soon. In general, the filming and post-production works take around (6+6) 12 months. So, we can expect the series to be premiered at some point in 2023.

In Heartstopper Season 1, Nick and Charlie's friendship blossoms into a wholesome relationship, as they make snow angels and kiss in the rain. Viewers are also introduced to their friends Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), and school lesbian icons Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (KizzyEdgell).

As for the cast list, fans will see almost all the stars from the previous installment returning in Heartstopper Season 2. This includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea – Imogen, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Olivia Colman, Georgina Rich, and Joseph Balderrama.

And the good news for book lovers is that The Heartstopper Yearbook will be out on October 13, 2022.

🌈2022🌈💛Jan 4 - Heartstopper Vol 4 (US edition)💜Mar 1 - Loveless (US edition)🍂Apr 22 - Heartstopper TV show on @netflix 🎬Apr 28 - Heartstopper Vol 1 Tie-In Edition🎨Oct 13 - The Heartstopper Yearbook🎸Oct 18 - I Was Born for This (US edition) pic.twitter.com/Vzimpk3a55 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) March 20, 2022

