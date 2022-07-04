Will ‘No Game No Life’ Season 2 ever get green light? Know latest updates

The Japanese light novel series-based popular anime No Game No Life is definitely as sought after show. While No Game No Life Season 2 is yet to be officially confirmed, fans are eagerly waiting for it to know the unanswered questions left in the first season.

The first season of No Game No Life was aired back in April of 2014. After airing 12 episodes in a single season, the anime concluded in June of 2014. As of February 2022, eleven volumes of the No Game No Life light novel series have been published in Japan.

Therefore we could expect No Game No Life Season 2 anime in the future. The debut season adapted the first three volumes of the novel while a movie, "No Game No Life: Zero" adapted volume 6. There are enough volumes left to adapt for two or more seasons.

According to the current scenario, neither Yuu Kamiya nor the production company Madhouse officially canceled the production of the popular show. This means that No Game No Life Season 2 might happen in the future.

Animanga, No Game No Life follows the adventures of step-siblings Sora and Shiro, who make an undefeated group of gamers 'Blank.' They are challenged in a game of chess by Tet, from another reality. Upon winning, the two would be offered to live in a world that centers on games. They accepted the challenge, and Tet sent them to a reality known as Disboard, where everything is decided by a game. Their next goal is to conquer sixteen separate species in order to challenge Tet in a game.

As there is no official announcement regarding the potential cast of No Game No Life Season 2, probably season one's voice actors will return to reprise their role including protagonists Sora and Shiro, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Ai Kayano, as well as their English dub counterparts, Scott Gibbs and Caitlynn French.

Currently, there is no announcement on No Game No Life Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga series. Stay tuned!

