The Tourist’s Jamie Dornan shares his experience of Season 1 filming (plus updates of Season 2)

Jamie Dornan's latest series 'The Tourist,' which streamed on BBC One and HBO Max, has been renewed for Season 2. The filming for the second season is yet to start; however, after its renewal in March, Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer hinted that The Tourist Season 2 would be more thrilling and adventurous than its previous season.

"In its first 30 days, 12 million people watched The Tourist – that's twice as big as the largest show, Stay Close, on Netflix," she said. "The power that the BBC has to reach millions of people is far greater than we perhaps realise."

Jamie Dornan is undeniably returning to play his role Elliot. The previous season ends with Elliot's overdose. He drank a bottle of vodka and swallowed lots of pills in an attempt to suicide, after having found out that he was a drug trafficker before losing his memory.

The six-part limited series, which debuted on BBC before dropping on HBO Max, follows Dornan's character, who wakes up in the hospital after an accident with no memory of his past life.

However, Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) decided to give him another chance by sending him a burrito emoji. Will he survive and settle with Helen (Danielle Macdonald)? Elliot's fate will be revealed in The Tourist Season 2. Fans have to keep patience until the release.

The series, becoming BBC iPlayer's top performing original scripted show at that time. It currently remains the most-watched show on the streaming platform. Recently Dornan admitted that he has never played such a challenging role before.

"I've never had to approach a character before who doesn't know who he is, so it was almost like a total opposite process for me of not allowing yourself a backstory and accepting every single discovery he has as something new," Dornan told Variety.

"I often tried to consider myself in my most vulnerable moments, where I've felt lost or afraid, and draw on those."

The Irish actor said that the toughest part was the environment. "We shot in everything from baking hot days to icy cold mornings," he shares. "We also dealt with consistent sandstorms."

Luckily, hunger wasn't one of his challenges. He added, "I probably consumed a dozen or more flies!"

As for the release date of The Tourist Season 2, there is no official announcement as yet. We do not know whether the filming has commenced yet. But we can guess that the second season might come in 2023.

Stay tuned to get more updates on HBO Max and BBC One series!

Also Read: Heartstopper Seasons 2 might start filming in September 2022 in London