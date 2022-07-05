Left Menu

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all praise for his 'Shamshera' co-star Vaani Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 12:00 IST
Ranbir Kapoor heaps praises on his 'Shamshera' co-star Vaani Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor (Image source; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all praise for his 'Shamshera' co-star Vaani Kapoor. "Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I've tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation. We really befriended each other," he said.

He added, "We really enjoyed each other's company. I think what she's done in Shamshera is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see the film to understand how important her role is." On Tuesday, Vaani took to Instagram and treated her fans by sharing a few images of her photoshoot with Ranbir.

In the images, Vaani and Ranbir are seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry. Vaani looks super hot in a black dress, while Ranbir looks dapper in a rust suit. Ranbir chose to go shirtless while posing with Vaani. "Balli & Sona," she captioned the post, leaving fans in awe of them.

"Killer pictures," a social media user commented. "You both look so hot," another one wrote.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). In the film, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Ranbir will be seen relentlessly fighting for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

