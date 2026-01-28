Left Menu

Instagram Befriending Leads to A Yearlong Nightmare: Arrest Made

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor for 11 months after befriending her on Instagram. The police rescued the minor from Rajasthan and identified the accused as Vishnu Kumar Jagid. Relevant charges have been added under kidnapping and POCSO Act.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody by police for allegedly befriending a minor on Instagram, subsequently kidnapping her, and committing repeated sexual assault over an 11-month period. Authorities revealed the grim details of the case on Wednesday, bringing the accused, identified as Vishnu Kumar Jagid from Karauli, Rajasthan, to face charges.

The case unfolded after a complaint was registered by the girl's father, who reported her missing on March 27 last year, noting she disappeared on February 20. The victim recounted to the police that Jagid lured her from Ballia to Rajasthan under false pretenses before subjecting her to months of abuse.

Legal action has been pursued vigorously, with sections 137(2) for kidnapping and 64(2) for rape of the BNS, along with pertinent sections of the POCSO Act, instituted against him, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh.

