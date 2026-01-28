Kazakhstan's Oil Output Decline Affects OPEC+ Quotas

In a recent announcement, Kazakhstan's energy minister indicated that the country's declining oil production is likely to keep it within the OPEC+ quotas. This trend presents implications for the organization, which is scheduled to meet shortly.

The meeting is anticipated to uphold the existing pause on increasing oil output for March, mainly due to the current rise in global oil prices.

This shift in Kazakhstan's production has become a crucial factor influencing OPEC+'s decisions as they navigate the effects of dynamic market changes.

