Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Tengiz Oilfield Resumes Operations After Electrical Fires

Kazakhstan is restarting its Tengiz oilfield after electrical fires caused significant disruptions. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov aims to resume full production within a week, though industry sources express skepticism. Chevron's expansion plans face challenges due to recent setbacks, impacting Kazakhstan's oil export volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:54 IST
Kazakhstan's Tengiz Oilfield Resumes Operations After Electrical Fires

Kazakhstan is embarking on the gradual restart of its Tengiz oilfield, following three unexplained electrical fires that disrupted operations earlier this month. The fires resulted in a loss of 7.2 million barrels of oil production. Efforts are underway to restore the field to full capacity within a week.

Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov mentioned that the adjacent Korolev field is already operational. However, relaunching Tengiz is complicated due to critical equipment damage, with three out of 30 transformers affected. While hopes are high for recovery, industry sources remain skeptical about reaching full production swiftly.

Chevron, the field's developer since 1990, is moving forward with a significant expansion plan despite setbacks. Kazakhstan's overall oil export has been impacted, pushing the country closer to OPEC+ production limits. Nevertheless, Kazakh officials are optimistic about compensating for the lost volume over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026