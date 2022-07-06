Left Menu

Chris Evans to feature with Emily Blunt in 'Pain Hustlers'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:26 IST
Chris Evans to feature with Emily Blunt in 'Pain Hustlers'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Chris Evans has joined Emily Blunt in ''Pain Hustlers'', a criminal-conspiracy film to be directed by David Yates.

Yates, known for directing four films in the ''Harry Potter'' series and the first three films of its prequel series ''Fantastic Beasts'', will helm the new movie, which has a script by writer Wells Tower.

According to Variety, streaming service Netflix has bagged the movie, which is said to be in the same vein as Adam McKay's ''The Big Short'', David O Russell's ''American Hustle'' and Martin Scorsese-directed ''The Wolf of Wall Street''.

It is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

''Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza's charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,'' the official plotline read.

The film, which will start production in August, is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

Evans is currently awaiting the release of his Netflix action movie ''The Gray Man'', directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Also starring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, the film will drop on the streaming platform on July 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022