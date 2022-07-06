Left Menu

Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles: PM

Expressing condolences at the death of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would be remembered for his contribution to Indias freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to Indias freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 09:51 IST
Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing condolences at the death of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Centenarian Nair died on Tuesday following age-related ailments at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara in Kerala. Considered a living example of Gandhian values and principles, he had been a constant presence in the socio-cultural scenario of the southern state for several decades.

Modi tweeted, ''P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022