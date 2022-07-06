Left Menu

Disha Patani drops new workout video, says 'burning that cheat meal'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani shared major fitness goals in her recent video on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:14 IST
Disha Patani drops new workout video, says 'burning that cheat meal'
Disha Patani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Disha Patani shared major fitness goals in her recent video on Wednesday. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, "burning that cheat meal."

In the video, Disha could be seen donning a crop pink boxy top with white joggers. She kept her hair back in a ponytail. She performed a number of Barbell workouts with grace and style. The actor was seen doing a number of squats with a heavy-weighted Barbell placed on her shoulder. She also wore a grey belt on her waist for support.

She was seen walking toward the camera while glowing in sweat with style. And carried a big smile on her face after a good workout session. Disha is known to live a healthy lifestyle. She engages in intense workout regimes regularly which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be next seen in the movie 'Ek Villain Returns 2', helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The dark and gripping trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz amongst audiences and Disha has stunned everyone with the portrayal of a negative character in the movie. Apart from Disha, 'Ek Villain Returns 2' also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on July 29 this year.Disha is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022