Disha Patani drops new workout video, says 'burning that cheat meal'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani shared major fitness goals in her recent video on Wednesday. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, "burning that cheat meal."

In the video, Disha could be seen donning a crop pink boxy top with white joggers. She kept her hair back in a ponytail. She performed a number of Barbell workouts with grace and style. The actor was seen doing a number of squats with a heavy-weighted Barbell placed on her shoulder. She also wore a grey belt on her waist for support.

She was seen walking toward the camera while glowing in sweat with style. And carried a big smile on her face after a good workout session. Disha is known to live a healthy lifestyle. She engages in intense workout regimes regularly which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be next seen in the movie 'Ek Villain Returns 2', helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. The dark and gripping trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz amongst audiences and Disha has stunned everyone with the portrayal of a negative character in the movie. Apart from Disha, 'Ek Villain Returns 2' also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on July 29 this year.Disha is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. (ANI)

