Ranveer Singh's birthday selfie leaves fans jaw-dropped

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans to his new selfie and that too in his "shirtless" avatar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:15 IST
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of his 37th birthday, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans to his new selfie and that too in his "shirtless" avatar. In the image, he is seen posing for the camera shirtless, wearing just sunglasses. He kept his hair messy and unruly.

The image was presumably taken at the beach-side as he vacations with his wife Deepika Padukone in the US. "Peak Me.#birthday #selfie. Lavv Yewww," he captioned the post.

Ranveer's birthday selfie has garnered several likes and comments. "Hottieee," a social media user commented.

"Killer pic," another one wrote. Other celebrities from Bollywood have also extended birthday wishes to Ranveer in the comment section.

"Happiest Birthday my brother! Wish you the best of everything in life. Loads of love, prayers and dua's for your happiness and peace," actor Vikrant Massey commented. "Happy birthday wala laaaavvvv," actor Neha Dhupia commented.

A few days ago, he attended singer Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the US with his wife and his in-laws. At the gala, Mahadevan surprised him by singing a happy birthday song there. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy flix 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde and in Karan Johar's next romantic flix 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' with Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

