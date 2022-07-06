The Glastonbury Festival 2022: Bringing Back Live Music Audience Together After 3 Long Years

Uniting musicians, music lovers & audiophiles globally, through baritones and harmonies – after a hiatus of 3 long years.

Glastonbury Festival, 2022 – a musical fiesta – returned after 3 years hiatus to the delight of musical aficionados. A perfect treat for the music lovers with back-to-back performances by legends like Diana Ross and young pop artists like Billie Eilish.

Held between 22 June to 26 June in Worthy Farm, was attended by over 200 thousand audiences. Being suspended for 3 years due to the pandemic, it has received a rave reception amongst music lovers.

A song for every generation – as Paul McCartney’s ‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ brings back the retro memories of ‘The Beatles’ – and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Saviour’ keep the hopes high for the youth.

Glastonbury Festival, 2022 – being held in one of the largest avenues – means a great background performance too, by the event coordinators.

In an interview with Betway, Sally Howell, the organizer of the Croissant Neuf field, states that she considers it a year-round job, to organize the events.

With 100+ stages during the Glastonbury Festival, it stands out to be the one – with one of the highest attendances. Catching up with the live performances is always a heart-wrenching moment – and 3 years after the pandemic, makes it all the more special.

The target audience of the festival is the youth music lover – whose taste in music varies across genres like pop music and ranges to folk and poetry. This in no way means that a walk down the memory lane is no longer appreciated by the audiophiles.

Let us find out the highlights for the festival – in 2022 – that made it stand out.

What makes the Glastonbury festival so special? There were quite a few awesome milestones that the Glastonbury Festival 2022 saw. As the stage was set on fire with ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish – she became the youngest to perform on The Pyramid Stage. Saturday night was taken back to memory lane with The Beatles’ band member, Paul McCartney – which makes him the oldest solo performer to take the pyramid stage.

The fans were up for a surprise as he was joined by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl – the Foo Fighters band lead – to perform the guitar shred-showdown – lighting up the entire night with musical melody.

One of the highlights of the event was Kendrick Lamar’s performance – which was targeted towards his support for women’s rights – and it was even seconded by the performance of Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo – a mesmerizing night to remember.

Sam Fender’s performance on the piano – for the track – ‘The Dying Light’ – was another catching point – which won the heart of the fans. The heartfelt version, after the sip from New Castle Brown Ale – was a heart-touching ode to the track on fighting back against suicide.

What is the importance of the pyramid stage at the Glastonbury festival? The pyramid stage is the centerpiece of the festival. It reflects the aura and sets the ambiance of ecstasy, hedonism, and reverberation amongst the music lovers. It has been inspired by the historical pyramids of Egypt – the Giza Pyramid – thus making 1971, the year for inaugurating it.

Broadcasted by the BBC network, they have claimed to earn roof towering figures across numerous digital platforms for the Glastonbury festival 2022.

If you have missed out on the music fiesta, catch up with it next year! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)