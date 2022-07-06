Left Menu

Man shoots at woman for refusing to marry him

Gurugram, Jul 6 PTI A man shot at a 19-year-old woman here for refusing to marry him, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested.Police said they had got information on June 25 that a woman was shot at in Sector 8, IMT, Manesar. Due to this, he fired at her.

Updated: 06-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:56 IST
Man shoots at woman for refusing to marry him
Gurugram, Jul 6 (PTI) A man shot at a 19-year-old woman here for refusing to marry him, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested.

Police said they had got information on June 25 that a woman was shot at in Sector 8, IMT, Manesar. She was going to work when around 8.50 am the accused riding on motorcycle tried to talk with her, which she refused. As she started walking away, he fired at her.

The bullet hit her slightly above the neck and she fainted. An FIR was registered under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act. A motorcycle was also found at the spot.

A police team led by Inspector Narender arrested the accused, Abhay Sharma, on July 2 from Pachgaon Chowk near the KMP.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he wanted to marry the victim but she refused. Due to this, he fired at her.

