Janhvi Kapoor 'third wheels' between Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday, dropped a sling of pictures, 'third-wheeling' between couples Varun Dhawan -Natasha Dalal and director Nitesh Tiwari- Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:08 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday, dropped a sling of pictures, 'third-wheeling' between couples Varun Dhawan -Natasha Dalal and director Nitesh Tiwari- Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Taking to Instagram, the 'Roohi' actor captioned, "Your #1 third wheel" followed by a joker emoticon.

In the first picture, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actor donned a white full sleeve short dress with matching sneakers. She can be seen posing in the bright sun at a picnic spot, flaunting her smile. Two pictures from the series gathered all the eyeballs, in which the 'Dhadak' can be seen photo-bombing the director couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, as she strikes a funny pose behind them.

In another picture, she can be seen with co-star Varun and her wife Natasha Dalal, posing with a funny-sad face as she feels like a third wheel in between couples. In other pictures, the 25-year-old actor dropped some sneak-peek images from her day off after she wrapped up 'Bawaal' Amsterdam schedule which includes pictures of scenery, an image with the text 'In art we trust' written on it, her cheat meal and a snap from a local restaurant.

Makers of 'Bawaal' after completing the Amsterdam schedule, headed towards Poland to shoot the remaining portions of their film. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in a black comedy film 'GoodLuck Jerry' which will stream on Dinsey+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Mr And Mrs Maahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

