Now Chicago P.D. Season 10 has a release date! Know more details

After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point. Chicago P.D. Season 10 brings a different challenge for the policemen. Season 9 concluded with two members of the Intelligence having close calls, while two other key players from this season died on a shocking note. Fans are shocked by the death of Anna (Carmela Zumbado), and it was Voight's (Jason Beghe) responsibility to protect her.

Thanks to NBC for officially confirming Chicago P.D. Season 10. NBC announced that Chicago P.D. will return for Season 10 in fall 2022. The good news is the upcoming installment will not be delayed like in Season 9.

NBC Chicago P.D. Season 10 will premiere Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Also Read: Succession Season 4 production updates & everything we know so far!

Chicago P.D. is a captivating television series that tells the story of an elite group of patrol and intelligence officers in the Chicago Police Department. Thanks to their intricate personal relationships and action-packed work life, the series always keep viewers on their toes with one story or another. Viewers across the world wait to see how the police officers respond to heinous crimes, like kidnapping, deadly gun shootings and drug trafficking. With all this, the episodes never cease to amaze the audience with nail-biting situations capable of holding their attention down to the wire.

As for the cast list of Chicago P.D. Season 10, the creators already confirmed Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, La Royce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, and Amy Morton as Trudy Platt. Hopefully, some new faces will also join Chicago P.D. S10.

Stay tuned to Devidscourse to know more updates on the mystery and thriller crime drama Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Also Read: Netflix miniseries 'Griselda Blanco' reportedly wrapped up filming