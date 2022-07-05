Succession Season 4 production updates & everything we know so far!

Fans won't have to wait for long to see Succession Season 4, as the premium cable network has announced that the production on the fourth season of HBO's acclaimed satirical family drama ''Succession'' is underway, and most of the cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew MacFadyen and Nicholas Braun confirmed their return to Season 4.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows media baron Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) as the siblings compete to take over the family media conglomerate WaystarRoyco.

The third season of Succession is certainly explosive and has left the Roy siblings and WaystarRoyco in a very different place for another season. In the upcoming episodes, media mogul Logan Roy, with the help of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), engineered a sale of WaystarRoyco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson, (Alexander Skarsgard).

Recently, the star Matthew Macfadyen opened up about his character in the series. He said to Goldderby.com that "he's taking one for the company, but he really can't deal with it," reported Express.UK.

Matthew described his character as "desperate." "It's pathetic but kind of sweet," added Matthew. He is playing Tom Wambsgans, who betrayed his wife and asked his bother in-laws to shut down the sale of WaystarRoyco. Shiv Logan thought he would use their holding company's shares to block the supermajority vote needed for Logan's sale. Consequently, Logan contacted his ex-wife (Harriet Walter) to reword the terms of their divorce, especially those parts that specify their children's share in the property.

HBO has confirmed that they have plans to end the show with season 5. There will be 10 episodes in Succession Season 4. Moreover, the official logline for the upcoming run has been revealed, thanks to Deadline.

"The sale of media conglomerate WaystarRoyco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

As for the release date of Succession Season 4, there is no official announcement as yet from HBO. Although there is a two-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3, it is highly unlikely that fans have to wait that long for the fourth season. The gap between seasons 2 and 3 was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like we could see Succession Season 4 at the end of 2022 or in early 2023, provided the filming starts in June as planned.

