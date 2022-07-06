Netflix miniseries ‘Griselda Blanco’ reportedly wrapped up filming

After streaming three hit seasons of Narcos: Mexico, Netflix is again working on a drug trafficking related series. The streamer is currently working on the biopic of a Colombian drug lord named Griselda Blanco. Co-creator Carlo Bernard already confirmed this, while clarifying why there won't be a Narcos: Mexico Season 4. So let's talk about Netflix's upcoming show Griselda Blanco. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Griselda Blanco series.

This time Netflix is coming with a different treatment, ornamenting 'Griselda' with an entire six-episode series based on her life. Griselda is a limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. She is widely known as the "Black Widow."

Eric Newman and Vergara will be the executive producer and the showrunner of the show. However, we will find the same creative team of Narcos behind the new series.

Filming for the miniseries started on January 17, 2022, in Los Angeles and is expected to be completed in June. Meanwhile, according to IBPost, the crew should pack up filming by June 25. If that's true, then the filming is already done but there is no official announcement on this as yet.

Director Andrés Baiz will direct the show. Andrés is directing Netflix's another upcoming series 'The Sandman.' As a director, his other credits include both 'Narcos' and 'Narcos: Mexico,' 'Roa,' and 'The Hidden Face.'

While speaking with What's on Netflix about Griselda Blanco, Newman said,

"Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."

Sofia Vergara will be seen as Griselda Blanco the Cocaine Godmother in the Netflix miniseries. Netflix has already released a first-look photo of Sofia Vergara as a real-life drug queen pin, Griselda Blanco, from the upcoming limited series. The streamer also revealed 12 newly added cast members, including Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans, 24) and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Prodigal Son, The Blacklist).

In the cast list of Griselda, 12 names were added. This includes Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga, Maximiliano Hernández, Julieth Restrepo and Joe Finfera.

The release date of Netflix Griselda is yet to be announced. Still, we could expect the miniseries in 2023.

