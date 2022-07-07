Left Menu

BTS member V, Park Seo-joon's 'In The Soop' spin-off to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22

A spin-off of In the Soop, the upcoming show will see the five celebrity friends embark on a healing trip to the countryside of their native South Korea.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:50 IST
BTS member V, Park Seo-joon's 'In The Soop' spin-off to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22
Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced that the South Korean reality series ''In The Soop: Friendcation'', featuring BTS member V, popular stars Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy will arrive on the streamer in India on July 22.

A spin-off of ''In the Soop'', the upcoming show will see the five celebrity friends embark on a healing trip to the countryside of their native South Korea.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

''We know you've been waiting for this… #IN_THE_SOOP: Friendcation streams 22 July on #DisneyPlusHotstar India. #V #ParkHyungSik #ParkSeoJoon #Peakboy #ChoiWooShik,'' the streamer said in a tweet.

The makers also dropped the first-look poster of the quintet, called the Wooga Squad, from the show. The word 'soop' means 'forest' in Korean.

''In The Soop: Friendcation'' will air every Friday on South Korean cable network JTBC at 9 pm (KST), and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at 11 pm (KST).

V (real name Kim Tae-hyung) had co-starred with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-shik in the 2016 Korean period drama ''Hwarang''. Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik had appeared in the hit K-drama ''Fighting For My Way'' (2017) and the multiple Oscar winning Korean-language film ''Parasite''.

Kwon Sung-hwan, better known by his stage name 'Peakboy', had roped in his four friends for a special appearance in the music video of his 2021 song ''Gyopo Hairstyle'', alongside model-actor Han Hyun-min.

The new series is an offshoot of ''In The Soop'' series, created by HYBE Corporation.

In the past, the company has released two seasons of ''BTS In The Soop'', which followed the Grammy-nominated superhit septet on their time away from work, and one season of ''SEVENTEEN In The Soop'', revolving around the 'Performance Kings' enjoying a relaxing in the woods.

